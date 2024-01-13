Uzbekistan, Qatar Enter Into An Agreement On Labor Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Presidential decree“On the approval of an international
treaty” was adopted in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.
According to the resolution, an agreement on cooperation on
hiring workers was approved between the governments of Uzbekistan
and Qatar, signed on June 6, 2023 in Samarkand.
The Ministry of Employment and Poverty Reduction has been
appointed as the responsible authority for implementing the
agreement.
After the entry into force of this international Treaty, the
Cabinet of Ministers and the heads of the relevant ministries and
departments exercise control over the implementation of its
provisions.
