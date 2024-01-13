Uzbekistan, Qatar Enter Into An Agreement On Labor Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Presidential decree“On the approval of an international treaty” was adopted in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

According to the resolution, an agreement on cooperation on hiring workers was approved between the governments of Uzbekistan and Qatar, signed on June 6, 2023 in Samarkand.

The Ministry of Employment and Poverty Reduction has been appointed as the responsible authority for implementing the agreement.

After the entry into force of this international Treaty, the Cabinet of Ministers and the heads of the relevant ministries and departments exercise control over the implementation of its provisions.