Matrix Comsec To Present State-Of-The-Art Security And Telecom Solutions At The SITA IT Expo, January 19Th To 22Nd, 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vadodara, 11th January, 2024: Matrix Comsec, a well-established entity in the Security and Telecom sectors, is poised to exhibit its high-quality solutions at the South Gujarat Information Technologists Association (SITA) IT Expo in Surat, taking place from January 19th to 22nd, 2024.



Boasting a strong history spanning more than thirty years, Matrix has positioned itself as a prominent supplier of extensive security and communication solutions, serving organizations of varying sizes globally. This ongoing engagement seeks to showcase Matrix\'s proficiency in security and telecommunications, as well as to cultivate partnerships and discover fresh opportunities for business growth.



Committed to meeting customer needs, Matrix places a high priority on providing technology-driven solutions. Its extensive portfolio encompasses advanced solutions in Video Surveillance, Access Control, Time-Attendance, and Telecom. The company\'s dedication to innovation is apparent through its research and development team, which constitutes 40% of its workforce, consistently pushing the boundaries to create cutting-edge solutions.



Excited about taking part in the SITA IT Expo 2024, Matrix anticipates joining the ranks of the security industry\'s elite. With a compelling agenda and a showcase of inventive products, Matrix envisions an outstanding event that will facilitate meaningful connections and contribute to the advancement of both the security and telecom sectors.



At this expo, the primary focus will center on Matrix\'s IP Video Surveillance solutions, specifically designed to tackle common challenges encountered by customers. These challenges include concerns about bandwidth usage, storage costs, multi-site office administration, and the implementation of proactive security measures. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a diverse array of Matrix Cameras, ranging from 2MP to 8MP, including Turret, Dome, Bullet, Ruggedized, and PTZ Cameras. All these cameras deliver high-resolution images, facilitating in-depth scenario analysis. Additionally, Matrix will present its enterprise-grade NVRs, which are server-based and boast advanced features like pre-installed Video Management Software, redundancy support, and hot-swappable hard drives with storage capacities of up to 144 TB.



Matrix takes pride in serving as the exclusive OEM responsible for developing every component within the Access Control and Time-Attendance framework. This includes panels, door controllers, readers, and software. At the upcoming event, Matrix will present the COSEC ARGO FACE, an intelligent door controller seamlessly incorporating high-speed face recognition technology. Equipped with Adaptive Face Recognition, Face Liveness Detection, and Mask Compulsion functionalities, this device provides advanced security features to address evolving threats and health-related concerns. With its deep learning algorithm, rapid identification speed of less than 0.5 seconds, and a user capacity of 50,000, COSEC ARGO FACE ensures top-notch security for organizations. Additionally, Matrix will introduce the versatile Matrix COSEC PANEL200P, a multifunctional site controller with the ability to supervise up to 255 COSEC door controllers and manage 25,000 users.



In the realm of telecommunications, Matrix is set to present its diverse range of telecom products at the event. This includes Media Gateways like SIMADO GFX114G and SETU VFX404. The showcase will feature IP-PBXs such as ETERNITY NENXIP50, Hybrid IP-PBXs like ETERNITY GENX, the fully IP-based SPARK200, and advanced business IP phones. Additionally, Matrix will unveil industry-specific solutions, encompassing office-in-a-box solutions, hospitality solutions, software-based open server PBX, and seamless integration with third-party open SIP phones. Matrix takes pride in being the exclusive OEM, offering a comprehensive array of business communication products and solutions within the telecommunications sector.



Kaushal Kadakia, Marketing Head at Matrix Comsec, expresses, \"Our primary objective during this event is to engage with organizations and system integrators. We aim to showcase our established products and solutions, illustrating how Matrix addresses diverse verticals with our high-quality enterprise solutions.\"



