Emirates' Winter Offer For Dubai Visitors

Dubai: Emirates has announced an exciting new offer for travellers planning to visit Dubai this winter. Starting from 12 January, people who have bought flights to Dubai or add a stopover in Dubai of 8 hours or more can enjoy free tickets to two of Dubai's biggest attractions – the Museum of the Future and Atlantis Aquaventure.



The Museum of the Future is the newest jewel in the Dubai skyline where visitors will be transported into the world 50 years from now. Furthermore, customers can cool off on the slides and rides at Atlantis Aquaventure, the world's largest waterpark.



This special offer is valid on tickets bought between 12 January to 01 February 2024, for travel between 15 January and 31 March 2024. The offer is available in all cabins and bookings made on emirates, Emirates call centre, Emirates ticketing office or via travels agents, and can be redeemed at least 96 hours before travel.

Visitors can experience more of Dubai with Emirates during this period.

Just showing their Emirates boarding pass at participating restaurants, spas, activities and more can access exclusive offers and discounts.

The offer is available until 31 March 2024.

Travelers can create their own Dubai Experience through browsing, creating, and booking their own customized itineraries including flights, hotel stay, visits to key attractions, and other dining and leisure experiences in Dubai and the UAE.

Member of the Emirates Skywards, airline's loyalty program can earn Skywards Miles(points) on everyday spends at retail outlets in the UAE with the Skywards Everyday app.



Customers can also book their holiday to Dubai through Emirates Holidays. All Emirates Holidays include flexible booking options. Emirates Holidays' dedicated 24/7 On Holiday Service team will be there to support holidaymakers for every moment that they're away.

Emirates now operates 21 weekly flights to and from Dhaka and via Dubai conveniently connects over 130 destinations worldwide.

