Z CORP, a leading beverage manufacturer, is excited to announce the re-launch of its popular energy drink, "Green Card." With this re-launch, Z CORP aims to challenge stereotypes and promote inclusivity, targeting a diverse consumer base while maintaining a focus on the Hispanic market.

Jeff Weiss, the President and CEO of Z CORP, sometime back appeared on Fox News Channel's Hannity and Colmes to discuss the controversy surrounding Green Card Energy Drink. Weiss highlighted the company's intentions and shared its mission to provide hydration and energy to individuals who may be undertaking challenging journeys, including those crossing the border to the U.S.

"We acknowledge the fact that people may attempt to cross the border illegally," stated Jeff Weiss. "Our intention is not to encourage illegal activities but to prioritize the well-being and safety of individuals. By offering a hydration solution, we hope to prevent dehydration and related health issues."

Weiss believes that Green Card Energy Drink will resonate with Hispanic teenagers, 12 to 17 years old, who are just as likely to buy a Red Bull energy drink yet spend twice as much as their non-Hispanic counterparts, Weiss explained. Z CORP aims to generate both financial gains and publicity through this unique product and its target market.

The company emphasizes that the "brand loyalty unique amongst Hispanic energy drinks" does not intend to offend or marginalize any particular group. Rather, it seeks to challenge existing stereotypes and create a more inclusive and positive narrative.

The tagline for Green Card Energy Drink is "Papers, we don't need no stinkin' papers," which is a playful reference to the famous line from the film 'The Treasure of the Sierra Madre.' This tagline aims to engage consumers in a lighthearted manner while fostering conversations about the need for societal change.

Jeff Weiss stated, "Mexicans and Mexican-Americans have often been subjected to degrading stereotypes in the popular media. By promoting our brand 'Green Card,' we aim to proactively change the narrative and encourage a more positive perception of this community."

Z CORP is committed to corporate social responsibility and supports various initiatives aimed at fostering inclusivity, diversity, and equality. The re-launch of Green Card Energy Drink is part of the company's broader efforts to challenge stereotypes and contribute to a more inclusive society.

Green Card Energy Drink will be available in convenience stores across the Southwestern region, inviting consumers of all backgrounds to embrace the product's novelty and engage in constructive conversations about inclusivity.

