Gary Brock, MD, A Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon With Fondren Orthopedic Group

Recognized as a caring and compassionate pediatric orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Brock sees patients at Fondren Orthopedic Group in Houston, Texas.

Fondren Orthopedic Group is nationally recognized as one of the largest and most comprehensive associations of private orthopedic surgery practitioners within Houston and the surrounding areas. With over forty surgeons practicing in ten sub-specialties, they are well-equipped and eager to address patients' particular medical needs.

Graduating from Baylor University in 1981, Dr. Brock went on to obtain his medical degree from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in 1985. He completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio in 1990, followed by a fellowship in pediatric orthopedic surgery at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in 1991.

Consolidating his dedication to orthopedic surgery, the doctor attained board certification through the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery (ABOS). The ABOS is an organization with the goal of establishing educational and professional standards for orthopedic residents and surgeons as well as evaluating the qualifications and competence of orthopedic surgeons.

Continuously advancing his efforts, he is an active member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeons of North America as well as Scoliosis Research Society. Dr. Brock has devoted the last decade to healthcare advocacy as an elected member of the American Academy of Board of Subspecialities advancing access to care and maintaining high standards of quality healthcare.

Among his other roles, he was a former Medical Director of Orthopedics at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital. Presently he serves patients at Texas Orthopedic Hospital and Women's Hospital of Texas. He is also doing his part in the training of future medical professionals, serving as a Clinical Instructor of Pediatric Orthopedics for the Methodist Orthopedic Residency program.

Orthopedic surgery is the branch of surgery concerned with conditions involving the musculoskeletal system. Pediatric orthopedic surgeons diagnose, treat, and manage the full range of musculoskeletal problems in children.

An authority in his field, Dr. Brock has been the recipient of the Top Doctor Award by Modern Luxury Houston Magazine in 2022 and 2023.

