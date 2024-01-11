Acumera Showcases Edge Computing And Secure Edge Solutions With GK POS Software Demonstration At NRF 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Demonstration of Acumera Reliant Edge Computing Platform with GK Software POS

- Richard Newman, CRO at AcumeraAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Acumera , the leading end-to-end managed network security and edge computing provider, is thrilled to announce its participation in the National Retail Federation's (NRF) 2024 Annual Convention and Expo. As a testament to its commitment to innovation, Acumera will be conducting demonstrations of GK Software's retail applications, hosted by the Acumera Reliant Platform , at Booth #6645.The annual NRF event, Retail's Big Show, serves as a premier platform for industry leaders and innovators to showcase the latest advancements in retail technology. Acumera participates to underscore its dedication to empowering retailers with state-of-the-art solutions that enhance connectivity, security, and operational efficiency.Key Features of the Acumera Reliant Platform that enables GK Software and many other use cases:Seamless Connectivity: "At Acumera, we understand that seamless connectivity with offline capabilities is the backbone of modern retail operations. Acumera Reliant Platform is designed to empower retailers with reliable and uninterrupted access to critical applications, ensuring they stay ahead in the fast-paced retail landscape," said Richard Newman, CRO at Acumera.Scalability: "Every business is unique, and scalability is a key factor in accommodating growth. The Acumera Reliant Edge Platform enhances turn-key availability with cloud to store automation to deliver innovative solutions offered by GK Software and other partners. It's not just a cost-effective solution for today but a strategic investment that grows with your business, offering the flexibility to adapt to evolving needs," highlighted Eddie Deyo, CTO at GK Software.Enhanced Operational Efficiency: "Operational efficiency is crucial for retailers to stay competitive. Acumera Reliant Platform provides the optimal foundation to support the delivery of innovative solutions such as GK Software, enabling API orchestration, observability, and integrated monitoring, all built to allow businesses to operate more efficiently and with higher resiliency. We believe that technology should empower, not complicate, and that's exactly what our joint solution delivers," mentioned Bill Morrow, CEO at Acumera.Join Us at NRF 2024:We invite all NRF attendees to visit Acumera's Booth #6645 to experience demonstrations by GK Software and other vendors. Engage with our experts, explore the features firsthand, and discover how Acumera is revolutionizing connectivity in the retail landscape.Event Details:Date: January 14-16, 2024Location: Javits Convention Center, NYCBooth Number: #6645For more information about the Acumera Reliant Platform, please visit .About Acumera:Acumera is the trusted leader in providing scalable end-to-end managed network security and edge computing for the retail and hospitality industries. With a focus on innovation and customer-centricity, Acumera empowers businesses to thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape.About GK Software:GK Software breaks down the barriers to unified commerce with its open CLOUD4RETAIL platform and a broad portfolio based on it, like OmniPOS for point of sale, self-checkout, mobile POS, GK Drive for forecourt control, mobile customer engagement and a full range of store/back-office solutions. The company is a recognized leader in omnichannel retail, offering a single, global software platform for all retail formats and touchpoints. Ten of the Top 50 retailers worldwide rely on GK, and GK is the fastest growing global POS provider in new installations over the last three years. For more information, visit GK at booth #5402 at NRF, or .For media inquiries, please contact:Bonnie BisherDirector, Marketing...orMatthew BoncosckyKetner Group Communications (for GK)

