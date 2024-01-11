(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Hundreds of Lucky Winners in the DGJG Raffle this Dubai Shopping Festival

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 11 January 2024: The 29th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), the best retail festival in the world, continues to surprise and delight shoppers with a season packed with spectacular raffles and prizes. From cash to cars, Emirates Skywards Miles to loyalty programme points, incredible prizes are waiting to be won. And thanks to the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG), hundreds of lucky shoppers are taking home a huge total of 25 kilograms of gold between them this DSF.



Abdulla Al Amiri, Director of Raffles and Promotions at Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) said :'Dubai Shopping Festival is renowned for its incredible prizes and chances to win - and it's something that we know residents and visitors look forward to experiencing each year. Our esteemed partners, such as Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group, play a pivotal role in crafting these winning experiences that bring joy and excitement to shoppers. At DFRE, we are grateful to all of our strategic partners who work with us to ensure that for each edition of the festival, we continue to raise the bar, creating more opportunities to win and contributing to Dubai's success as a global retail capital.'

Some of the lucky recipients of 250g of gold each shared stories of their success and what they plan to do with their winnings.

Jing Wan, a traveler passing through Dubai on a connecting flight, seized the chance to embrace Dubai's reputation as the City of Gold by purchasing two 1 oz gold coins during the DSF. When she heard she was one of the lucky winners, she told us:

'The dragon-patterned bar, symbolizing 'rise to success' in my Chinese heritage, was an ideal gift for my elder daughter amid her college applications. The other panda-patterned coin is for my family since we all love pandas. I'm overjoyed by our luck and immensely grateful to the Dubai Shopping Festival. We'll keep our prize as a family treasure for its auspicious meaning, hoping for my daughter's dream college admission and everlasting happiness and success for my family.'

Sharath, a first-time gold raffle winner residing in Dubai, could not believe his luck. He told us, 'After 12 years of participating in various raffles, winning gold feels surreal. Initially, I doubted it, thinking it might be a prank or scam. But it was real, and it brought immense joy to us. Credit goes to my lucky charm, my 10-month-old daughter, Nitiksha. We purchased gold at Malabar Gold and Diamonds that led to this incredible win.'

Sangeetha is a Dubai resident who went shopping for gold at Kalyan Jewellers, with her shopping trip unexpectedly turning out to be her first ever DSF raffle win. She said: 'I appreciate the transparency and fairness with which the raffle draw is conducted, providing a genuine chance for individuals like myself to experience such a life-changing moment. The entire DSF team and Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group's commitment to integrity has made this even more meaningful. I want to extend my thanks to the entire team behind the scenes who work diligently to make these moments possible. Your efforts have not only created a profound impact on my life but also on the lives of many others who share in this incredible journey. Thank you for this extraordinary opportunity. I am filled with gratitude and excitement for the possibilities that lie ahead.'

Aswin, another lucky winner and resident of Dubai from India who purchased gold from Malabar Gold and Diamonds, said 'At first, I thought it might be a scam, until multiple calls confirmed my win, including one from Malabar Gold. This prize means a lot, and I plan to send the money to my family.' The Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG) raffle has been an integral part of DSF, offering opportunities to win big by purchasing gold, diamond, platinum or pearl jewelry at participating outlets. The excitement continues to build across the 270+ participating jewellery retail stores across Dubai as shoppers make the most of the remaining chances to win until the festival's finale on 14 January.



Entering the DGJG Raffle is easy, simply spend over AED 500 on gold jewellery at participating outlets to get one entry ticket. Spend over AED 500 on diamond, pearl or platinum jewellery and get two tickets for the raffle for a better chance to win. Shoppers have until 14 January to enter.

Raffle draws are conducted every alternate day, with a total of 72 winners receiving 1⁄4 kilo gold each. Digital raffles also see 200 winners taking home 10 grams of gold each, with draws taking place every other day. On the final day of the campaign, an exciting mega raffle will give 20 people a total of 5 kilos of gold distributed equally between the winners.

