Hofstra Launches Doctor Of Physical Therapy Program

New physical therapy classroom and lab space.

New program from school of Health Professions and Human Services starts this summer with applications being accepted now.

HEMPSTEAD, NY, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hofstra's School of Health Professions and Human Services (HPHS) is accepting applications for its new Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program , which will begin summer 2024.“Hofstra University has assembled the best faculty, staff, technology, and state-of-the-art equipment to produce highly qualified doctors of physical therapy,” said Yasser Salem, professor of physical therapy and program director.“We expect our graduates to be leaders in education, professional services, and research activities, as well as physical therapists delivering best-in-class service.”The addition of the program is in direct response to needs in the marketplace. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of physical therapists is projected to grow 15% through 2032, which is much faster than average for all occupations. That amounts to an average of nearly 14,000 openings each year. The Hofstra program is designed to prepare graduates for all aspects of a physical therapy career through varied learning experiences, including lectures, hands-on skill practice, clinical experiences, and professional activities. Students will learn contemporary approaches to rehabilitation management across content areas.“We've made a significant investment to ensure our program is starting off with the best equipment in the field for instruction and research,” said Reginald Alston, dean of HPHS.“We're confident that with our facilities and faculty, we'll produce world leaders in the physical therapy space.”Among the new facilities is the Motion Analysis & Rehabilitation Science (MARS) lab. This state-of-the-art research lab includes a Vicon motion analysis system with eight cameras, the GAITRite walkway system, two Bertec force plates, a Cortech brain blood flow measurement system, and a Virtualis virtual reality system.In addition to Yasser Salem, PT, PhD, MS, who has been an educator for more than 20 years and holds ABPTS board certifications as a Specialist in Pediatric and Neurologic Physical Therapy, the DPT faculty includes Ofra Pottorf, PT, PhD, DPT, assistant professor of physical therapy, an educator for more than 10 years, and an ABPTS board-certified Orthopedic Clinical Specialist; Rebecca States, PhD, MA, professor of physical therapy and an educator for more than 20 years; Rosa E. Torres-Panchame, PT, DPT, assistant professor of physical therapy, an educator of more than 15 years, and a practicing physical therapist; and James Hackney, PT, PhD, professor of physical therapy and an educator for more than 16 years.Applications to join Hofstra's PT program are due by April 1, and applicants must have completed a bachelor's degree from an accredited institution and the required course prerequisites.Hofstra University has been granted Candidate for Accreditation status by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education (CAPTE). Please note that Hofstra's Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) has not been formally registered by the NYS Education Department; registration is expected in early 2024.About Hofstra UniversityHofstra University, founded in 1935, is a nationally ranked and recognized private university committed to preparing students for the challenges of tomorrow, in an environment that cultivates learning through the free and open exchange of ideas for the betterment of humankind. Students can choose from more than 180 undergraduate program options and 190 graduate program options in the Hofstra College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, School of Education, School of Health Professions and Human Services, the Peter S. Kalikow School of Government, Public Policy and International Affairs, the Fred DeMatteis School of Engineering and Applied Science, the Frank G. Zarb School of Business, the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication, the Maurice A. Deane School of Law, the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies, and the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. With small classes led by accomplished faculty in cutting-edge facilities, Hofstra University educates students to embrace change and empowers them to become leaders in their communities and careers.

