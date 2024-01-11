LANDI Global, A Pioneer In Smart POS Solutions, Expands Into International Markets

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )-- LANDI, a leading provider of payment and merchant solutions, is thrilled to announce the official launch of LANDI Global, marking its entry into international markets. This momentous occasion represents a significant milestone for the company and showcases its commitment to customers worldwide.

As a pioneer in the field, LANDI revolutionized the market in 2015 by introducing the first Android Payment Terminal, setting the stage for the Smart POS trend. This milestone underscores LANDI's dedication to creating a digital ecosystem for merchants and reaffirms its commitment to excellence in an ever-evolving payment market.

Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for LANDI as it expands into strategic and key markets worldwide. The company is excited to unveil its unique product portfolio, featuring stunning design and cutting-edge specifications that go beyond any other offerings in the market. The portfolio includes PAYMENT SOLUTIONS, ELECTRONIC CASH REGISTERS, GOOGLE-CERTIFIED DEVICES for indoor and outdoor mobility, and a comprehensive suite of solutions for our valued customers and partners.

With over 18 years of experience in the dynamic payment industry and the addition of talented team members, LANDI is poised for significant growth and expansion in key areas. The company's approach is to attract the best talents and forge strong partnerships to drive its success.

"We are incredibly excited to launch LANDI Global and embark on this thrilling journey into international markets," said Patrice Le Marre, CEO of LANDI Global. "This is a defining moment for us. I am grateful for the exceptional work of my team. We have worked tirelessly to get to this point, and I have no doubt that we will continue to achieve great things in the future, and we are confident that our innovative product portfolio will make a positive impact on businesses worldwide. We are now live in all geographies from Pacific, Asia, India, Europe, Middle East, Africa to Americas and we've opened regional headquarters in key cities like Singapore, Paris, and Atlanta, where our teams are set to support our customers. We look forward to forging new partnerships and delivering exceptional value to our global customers."

For more information about LANDI Global, our positioning, and our offering, we are pleased to announce as well that you can visit our NEW website [ ].

About LANDI

Founded in 2005, LANDI is a pioneer at the forefront of the smart Point of Sales (POS) industry (Checkout, Payment and Mobility) specializing in innovative solutions with seamless payment experience. With a strong focus on innovation and a decade of leadership in China, LANDI has consistently pushed the boundaries of technological advancement with 500 global patents issued and 100 million terminals deployed. As a fully independent entity since 2022, LANDI is now expanding into international markets, offering a comprehensive product portfolio to support the digital transformation of businesses worldwide.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink