(MENAFN) In a recent interview, Ivan Sovetnikov, the head of Russia's Federal Agency for Forestry, dispelled fears of Siberian taiga deforestation due to timber exports to China. Sovetnikov emphasized that Russia is not at risk of losing its vast Siberian forests, as the country is committed to planting more trees than it harvests. The statement comes in response to long-standing concerns among Russians, fueled by reports of illegal logging and perceived high deforestation rates.



Sovetnikov labeled the notion of China cutting down Siberian forests as a "myth" and clarified that Russia's forestry practices involve a sustainable approach. He revealed that Russia has the capacity to cut approximately 600 million cubic meters of wood annually but, on average, harvests only about 200 million cubic meters each year. This amount is less than a third of the approved annual cutting capacity, highlighting the nation's commitment to responsible forestry management.



Highlighting the renewable nature of forests, Sovetnikov underscored that Russia has been actively planting more trees than it cuts down in recent years. This sustainable approach aligns with global efforts to address environmental concerns and promote responsible resource management.



The discussion on timber exports to China is situated within the broader context of Moscow's foreign trade shift towards the East, driven by the sanctions campaign led by the United States and the European Union. Sovetnikov acknowledged the growth in timber exports to China, describing it as a positive trend responding to changes in global trade and logistics. Despite this, official figures indicate a 7 percent decrease in Russia's overall timber exports to 25 million cubic meters last year, with a notable 12 percnet increase in the share of Asian buyers. China remains the primary importer of wood from Russia, maintaining its traditional position as a key player in the timber trade.



As Russia navigates the complexities of international trade dynamics, the reassurances from the head of the Federal Agency for Forestry aim to alleviate concerns surrounding the environmental impact of timber exports to China. The ongoing commitment to sustainable forestry practices suggests a nuanced approach to balancing economic interests with environmental conservation.





MENAFN11012024000045015687ID1107708577