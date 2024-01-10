Lightning Digital Marketing Team Names New General Manager

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Sean Christy will assume the top leadership role of the RJ's all-in-one digital marketing solution.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightning Digital, an all-in-one digital marketing solutions company, announced today the promotion of Sean Christy to General Manager.



Christy will spearhead the company's continued record growth, targeting and reaching consumers across traditional and nontraditional platforms.

Christy has over 30 years of sales leadership experience with top-market digital and newspaper companies. He is directly involved in developing strategies and ensuring sales execution with nationwide teams. Since joining the Lightning Digital team in 2022, Christy has played a vital role in positioning the company to become a premier provider of custom-made digital solutions to help advertisers identify their audiences, extend their reach, and exceed revenue goals in competitive environments.

The Lightning Digital agency is headquartered in Nevada with satellite offices, staff, and associates nationwide.

It is an integrated division of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's advertising arm.

"In just two years, Sean has seamlessly and effectively managed Lightning Digital teams that serve major clients facing the challenge of navigating a fast-paced, ever-changing digital landscape," Michael LaBonia, Senior Vice President of Advertising Sales for the Review-Journal, said. "We know Sean is the right fit to lead such a dynamic team and serve diverse clients to achieve success at every turn." Christy will report directly to LaBonia.

While the Lightning Digital team recognizes the need for speed in attaining results and the race to remain competitive with other agencies in the digital space, its leadership maintains the tried and true marketing principles to ensure no shortcuts are taken in delivering the best outcomes.

"I am pleased to lead the charge of a results-driven team that's been most effective in supporting companies to extend customer reach and exceed goals," Christy said. "I consider it a dream position when you get to work beside a well-oiled machine of digital marketing strategists, creative professionals, and analytic gurus committed to the success of our clients."

The Lightning Digital team prides itself on all-in-one dedicated campaign management, creating custom-made, in-house digital marketing programs that produce stellar results and a bona fide return on a client's investment.

For more information about Lightning Digital, visit its website at

or call Kate Witt, Head of Operations for Lightning Digital, at (858) 414-3479.

About Lightning Digital: The all-in-one agency has been an integrated solutions-based digital marketing division of the Las Vegas Review-Journal since 2020. Lightning Digital offers premier technology tailored to each client's needs, from developing websites that enhance the consumer experience to creating dynamic advertising to support sales, producing audio and video content to help drive traffic, or creating custom content to highlight specific campaigns across all digital platforms.

About the Las Vegas Review-Journal: Since 1909, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has been Nevada's comprehensive media leader. Over the years, it has transformed from an award-winning newspaper that delivers local and community news and spans the globe with far-reaching topics and coverage. The Review-Journal has forged into multimedia and digital platforms through its website, Reviewjournal, which includes a network of niche publications, digital broadcast programming, e-newsletters, customized content and printing, and a production studio to meet the specific needs of readers and advertisers alike.

