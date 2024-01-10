Plastic Bottled Water Contains 100 Times More Plastic Particles Than Previously Thought

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Researchers have found that a 1-litre bottle of water can
contain an average of 240,000 plastic particles, Azernews reports.
Bloomberg notes that the danger of nanoplastic
lies in its ability, due to its tiny size to get into human cells
and blood, including through the placenta - and into the body of
newborns.
The peer-reviewed study, published Monday in the journal
Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, is the first to
evaluate bottled water for the presence of "nanoplastics" - plastic
particles less than 1 micrometre long, which is one-seventieth the
width of a human hair.
The results show that bottled water may contain 100 times more
plastic particles than previously thought, as previous studies have
only considered microplastics, or particles between 1 and 5,000
micrometres in size.
Nanoplastics pose a greater threat to human health than
microplastics because they are small enough to penetrate human
cells, enter the bloodstream and damage organs.
Nanoplastics can also enter unborn babies through the placenta.
Scientists have long suspected their presence in bottled water but
lacked the technology to identify individual nanoparticles.
To solve this problem, the study's co-authors invented a new
microscopy method, programmed a data-driven algorithm, and used
both techniques to analyse about 25 litres of bottled water bought
from three popular brands in the US. ( The researchers declined to
specify which brands.) In each litre, they found between 110,000
and 370,000 tiny plastic particles, 90 per cent of which were
nanoplastic.
