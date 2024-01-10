Azerbaijan Reduces Sulphur In Fuel Used To Prevent Toxic Gas Emissions From Ships

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan has reduced the share of sulphur in fuel used to
prevent toxic gas emissions from ships by 6%, Azernews reports, citing ASCO.
According to reports, cleaning the bottoms of ships in the
specialised fleet twice a year has saved 1-2% on fuel.
The future also includes rewarding ship crew members who take an
active part in the direction of fuel efficiency on ships, creating
a system to track emissions by displaying them on a digital panel,
and implementing ISO 14060 and other standards related to emissions
inventory.
" Preventing toxic gases from ships from entering the atmosphere
is one of ASCO's primary goals. To achieve this goal, important
measures are being implemented at ASCO by the company's
Environmental Social Governance (ESG) system, as well as the
emission reduction requirements of the International Maritime
Organisation and several other classification societies, which come
into force on January 1, 2023.
Of particular importance in this context is ensuring delay-free
maintenance of vessels and their engines, oil and fuel separators,
a significant reduction in the use of heavy fuel, and optimisation
of vessel speed to reduce additional fuel consumption during
operation," the report says.
Moreover, to meet the requirements, ASCO has started
implementing the Ship Energy Efficiency Plan Part 3 (SEEMP III
Plan), the Carbon Intensity Indication Plan (CII Plan), and the
European Union Measurement, Reporting, and Verification Plan (EU
MRV).
For example, as required by Annex VI of the MARPOL Convention on
Energy Efficiency Improvement and Control, ships are issued with a
"ship energy efficiency management plan" consisting of 3 sections.
The CII plan aims to carry out regular operational measures to
improve the carbon emission performance of the ship, assess the
performance based on an appropriate scale, and approve the plan
annually, assigning a carbon intensity rating to the ship.
The core of the EU MRV plan is to ensure transparency in the
processes of implementation of possible measures to reduce
emissions on ships, to maintain carbon reporting based on
appropriate methodologies, and to report on relevant issues.
Currently, the CII plan applies to ships of more than 5,000
tonnes of displacement sailing in international waters, and the EU
MRV plan to ships calling at European ports. Accordingly, 31 ASCO
vessels have already received the seemp III plan, and 5 vessels
have received the CII and EU MRV plans.
