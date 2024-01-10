National Bank Of Tajikistan Becomes Member Of Sustainable Banking And Finance Network

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 10. The National
Bank of Tajikistan has joined the Sustainable Banking and Finance
Network (SBFN), Trend reports.
According to the National Bank of Tajikistan, it received
written confirmation of its membership in the SBFN.
The SBFN was established by the International Finance
Corporation (IFC) in 2012 and, as of December 2023, collaborated
with 84 banks and industry associations across 66 countries
worldwide.
Members of this network collaborate within different thematic
working groups at various stages to implement sustainable financing
measures, execute national initiatives following international
practices, and contribute to the advancement of sustainable
financing in their respective countries.
In line with this, SBFN members are required to take steps to
enhance environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG)
issues within financial institutions. This includes managing and
disclosing climate risks and increasing capital inflows into
activities that positively impact the environment and society, such
as mitigating climate change.
The National Bank of Tajikistan, as the supervisory body, is
taking necessary measures to align the operations of the banking
system with international practices.
