National Bank Of Tajikistan Becomes Member Of Sustainable Banking And Finance Network

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 10. The National Bank of Tajikistan has joined the Sustainable Banking and Finance Network (SBFN), Trend reports.

According to the National Bank of Tajikistan, it received written confirmation of its membership in the SBFN.

The SBFN was established by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in 2012 and, as of December 2023, collaborated with 84 banks and industry associations across 66 countries worldwide.

Members of this network collaborate within different thematic working groups at various stages to implement sustainable financing measures, execute national initiatives following international practices, and contribute to the advancement of sustainable financing in their respective countries.

In line with this, SBFN members are required to take steps to enhance environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) issues within financial institutions. This includes managing and disclosing climate risks and increasing capital inflows into activities that positively impact the environment and society, such as mitigating climate change.

The National Bank of Tajikistan, as the supervisory body, is taking necessary measures to align the operations of the banking system with international practices.