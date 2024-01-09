               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Three Football Stars Want To Leave Saudi Arabia's Championships


1/9/2024 3:12:15 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Al-Ittihad forward Karim Benzema, Al-Ahly striker Roberto Firmino and Al-Ittifaq midfielder Jordan Henderson want to leave Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports.

All three players joined the Saudi club last summer. It is reported that the players are not satisfied with the climate in Saudi Arabia, the quality of the fields and the low attendance of matches.
Earlier it was reported that 36-year-old Benzema could return to Lyon, and 33-year-old Henderson expects to move to a European club.

After 19 rounds, Al-Hilal leads the Saudi championship (53 points). The second place is occupied by Al-Nasr (46), and the third is Al-Ahli (40).

