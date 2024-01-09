Three Football Stars Want To Leave Saudi Arabia's Championships

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Al-Ittihad forward Karim Benzema, Al-Ahly striker Roberto
Firmino and Al-Ittifaq midfielder Jordan Henderson want to leave
Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports.
All three players joined the Saudi club last summer. It is
reported that the players are not satisfied with the climate in
Saudi Arabia, the quality of the fields and the low attendance of
matches.
Earlier it was reported that 36-year-old Benzema could return to
Lyon, and 33-year-old Henderson expects to move to a European
club.
After 19 rounds, Al-Hilal leads the Saudi championship (53
points). The second place is occupied by Al-Nasr (46), and the
third is Al-Ahli (40).
