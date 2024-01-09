Father Of Frenchman Detained In Baku Confirms His Son's Espionage Involvement

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10 . The father of
Frenchman Martin Ryan, who was arrested in Azerbaijan on suspicion
of espionage, has revealed that his son was involved in
espionage.
In an interview with the AFP news agency, Martin's father,
Richard, let slip that during a phone conversation with his son,
Martin noticed a link between his case and the diplomatic tension
between France and Azerbaijan.
"One day he told me: they wanted to use me as a pawn," explained
Richard Ryan, highlighting that his son "hinted at two exiled
diplomats, thinking they could get away with it".
The question arises: how could French intelligence officers, who
were expelled for espionage and had diplomatic immunity, want to
use Martin Ryan "as a pawn"?
Azerbaijani authorities arrested Martin Ryan on espionage
charges on December 4, 2023. The CEO of the Baku-based company
Merkorama LLC Martin Ryan was manipulated by the French agent of
the 2nd DGSE (General Directorate for External Security), who
engaged him in secret cooperation and was subsequently expelled
from Baku.
Ambassador of Azerbaijan to France Leyla Abdullayeva revealed
that judicial authorities ordered his detention for a period of
four months, adding that the French Embassy in Baku was immediately
notified of the arrest.
Investigations and arrests carried out by the State Security
Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan in early December 2023
resulted in the exposure in Azerbaijan of an extensive network of
agents of French intelligence services.
Dozens of French spies were identified in a short period, some
of whom had been operating in Azerbaijan at one point or another,
and some of whom continued to work undercover in various countries
and reputable international organizations.
