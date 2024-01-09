Alkhater Meets Iranian Ambassador

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of State for International Co-operation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid AlKhater met on Tuesday with Iranian ambassador to Qatar Ali Salehabadi. The meeting discussed bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them in various fields. In addition, they discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories and a number of regional issues of common concern.

