New Aloe-SHIELD Advanced® Gloves Enhance Dental Professionals' Comfort And Safety

Aloe-Infused Gloves: Enhancing Hand Care for Dental Professionals

- Front Range Endodontics in Colorado Springs, COCINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Clinical Supply Company (CSC), recognized for its quality in dental products, has recently launched the Aloe-SHIELD Advanced® Exam Gloves. These gloves are specifically engineered to provide improved hand protection for those in the dental care profession.Key Features of Aloe-SHIELD Advanced® Gloves:Soothing Aloe and Vitamin E Coating: A unique feature providing skin nourishment for dental professionals, countering frequent handwashing effects.Low Dermatitis Certification: Made from nitrile, these gloves are latex-free and powder-free, designed to minimize dermatitis risks and ensure comfort during prolonged use.Enhanced Tactile Sensitivity: Utilizing advanced thin-film technology, the gloves offer precision and control in dental procedures.Comprehensive Protection: Effective against a range of challenges, the gloves come in boxes of 200, ensuring sustained availability.Elegant Design: Features include an ambidextrous fit, beaded cuff, and a distinctive Tiffany Green color.Compliance and Assurance:Adhering to ASTM D6319 standards, each 3.2g non-sterile glove reflects CSC's commitment to quality. This is supported by a 100% satisfaction guarantee.Front Range Endodontics in Colorado Springs, CO, shared in Google review, "I absolutely LOVE the Aloe Shield gloves- tried to break them by stretching them on and they would NOT break! They leave your hands moisturized - so perfect for as often as we wash our hands in the dental clinic!"Chad Carnahan, Vice President of Clinical Supply Company, shared his thoughts on the new Aloe-SHIELD Advanced® gloves: "These gloves are a testament to our dedication to superior quality and innovation in the field of dental supplies . We are delighted to introduce a product that significantly improves the work environment for dental professionals."Aloe-SHIELD Advanced® gloves are now available for ordering online through Clinical Supply Company's website. Additionally, the company is offering an exclusive opportunity for dental practices to try these gloves before purchase. Free samples can be requested via their website, providing a practical way for dental professionals to evaluate the gloves in their own work environment. This initiative reflects the company's confidence in the quality and effectiveness of their product.

