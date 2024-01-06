               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan's Hosting Of COP29 Causes Shake-Up On The Guardian


(MENAFN- AzerNews) The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan, an international conference surpassing even the meetings of the UN General Assembly in scale, demonstrated the increased geopolitical status of Azerbaijan and the calibration of the foreign policy strategy of President Ilham Aliyev.

The resonance is so wide that even the British The Guardian, which has always been distinguished by its dislike for Azerbaijan's successes, could not ignore this event. In particular, the newspaper responded to the news about the appointment of the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev as president of COP29 and emphasized his achievements in the field of environmental protection.

“Mukhtar Babayev worked for three years as SOCAR's vice president for ecology, during which he oversaw efforts to restore contaminated soils in Azerbaijan,” the publication notes.

Journalists also emphasized that after he was appointed minister, Babayev held the first environmental conference in the history of Azerbaijan.“He called protecting the environment the “common mission and moral imperative” of all Azerbaijanis,” the article reads.

The Guardian emphasized that the UN also highly appreciated the decision to appoint Babaev.“Simon Still, UN executive secretary for climate change, welcomed the appointment, calling on his team to work with Mukhtar Babayev to deliver a successful COP29,” the article notes.

