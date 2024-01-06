Azerbaijan's Hosting Of COP29 Causes Shake-Up On The Guardian

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan, an international
conference surpassing even the meetings of the UN General Assembly
in scale, demonstrated the increased geopolitical status of
Azerbaijan and the calibration of the foreign policy strategy of
President Ilham Aliyev.
The resonance is so wide that even the British The Guardian,
which has always been distinguished by its dislike for Azerbaijan's
successes, could not ignore this event. In particular, the
newspaper responded to the news about the appointment of the
Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar
Babayev as president of COP29 and emphasized his achievements in
the field of environmental protection.
“Mukhtar Babayev worked for three years as SOCAR's vice
president for ecology, during which he oversaw efforts to restore
contaminated soils in Azerbaijan,” the publication notes.
Journalists also emphasized that after he was appointed
minister, Babayev held the first environmental conference in the
history of Azerbaijan.“He called protecting the environment the
“common mission and moral imperative” of all Azerbaijanis,” the
article reads.
The Guardian emphasized that the UN also highly appreciated the
decision to appoint Babaev.“Simon Still, UN executive secretary
for climate change, welcomed the appointment, calling on his team
to work with Mukhtar Babayev to deliver a successful COP29,” the
article notes.
MENAFN06012024000195011045ID1107690086
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.