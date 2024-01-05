Refrigerant Compressors Market Set To Reach USD 65.96 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Refrigerant Compressors Market by Compressor Type (Centrifugal Compressors, Reciprocating Compressors, Rotary Vane Compressors), Construction Type (Hermetic, Open, Semi-hermetic), Cooling Capacity, Refrigerant Used, Application - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Refrigerant Compressors Market is projected to reach USD 65.96 billion by 2030 from USD 40.77 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.19% during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report analyzes various sub-markets, forecasts revenues, and examines emerging trends in each category to provide a comprehensive outlook on the Refrigerant Compressors Market.

Based on Compressor Type, the market is studied across Centrifugal Compressors, Reciprocating Compressors, Rotary Vane Compressors, Screw Compressors, and Scroll Compressors. The Centrifugal Compressors commanded largest market share of 25.21% in 2022, followed by Reciprocating Compressors.

Based on Construction Type, the market is studied across Hermetic, Open, and Semi-hermetic. The Hermetic commanded largest market share of 44.09% in 2022, followed by Open.



Based on Cooling Capacity, the market is studied across 100 - 400 kw, Above 400 kw, and Less than 100 kW. The 100 - 400 kw commanded largest market share of 43.54% in 2022, followed by Above 400 kw.



Based on Refrigerant Used, the market is studied across CO2, R290, and R410A. The R290 commanded largest market share of 34.34% in 2022, followed by R410A.



Based on Application, the market is studied across Commercial, Industrial, and Residential. The Industrial is further studied across Chemical, Food & Beverages, Logistics & Transportation, and Pharmaceuticals. The Industrial commanded largest market share of 43.23% in 2022, followed by Commercial.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers invaluable insights into the vendor landscape Refrigerant Compressors Market. By evaluating their impact on overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we provide companies with a comprehensive understanding of their performance and the competitive environment they confront. This analysis also uncovers the level of competition in terms of market share acquisition, fragmentation, dominance, and industry consolidation during the study period.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $43.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $65.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global



Companies Mentioned



Atlas Copco AB

Baker Hughes Company

BITZER Kuhlmaschinenbau GmbH

Burckhardt Compression AG

Carrier Global Corporation

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Danfoss A/S

Dunham-Bush Holding Bhd

Emerson Electric Co.

GEA Group AG

Hanbell Precise Machinery Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Qianjiang Refrigeration Group Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Huayi Compressor Co.,Ltd.

Hubei Donper Electromechanical Group Co., Ltd

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Jiaxipera Compressor Co.

Johnson Controls International PLC

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited

Kulthorn Kirby Company Limited

LG Corporation

Midea Group Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Mueller Industries

Nidec Corporation

Officine Mario Dorin S.p.A.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Siemens AG Tecogen, Inc.



