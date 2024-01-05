(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Raffles International School Students Achieve Global Awards for Exceptional 2023 A Level and iGCSE Performance





. RIS students achieve highest marks in the world and in the U.A.E. . GCSE Maths topper in the world is Abdul Rehman Rizwan is a RIS student . Gana Elkhapery achieved the Highest Mark in the UAE for iGCSE Biology . Francesco Felli achieved the Highest Mark in the Middle East for Advanced Level Italian

Dubai, UAE; 5 January 2024:

Students from Raffles International School (RIS) have been awarded the global Outstanding Pearson Learner Awards (OPLA) for their exceptional performance in the highly competitive A Level and iGCSE 2023 summer examinations. RIS students Abdul Rehman Rizwan achieved the award for the Highest Mark in the World for Advanced Level Mathematics, Gana Elkhapery achieved the Highest Mark in the UAE for iGCSE Biology and Francesco Felli achieved the Highest Mark in the Middle East for Advanced Level Italian.

Students who achieved Outstanding Learner Awards were Osama Ateieh, Osama Eliwa, Abdul Rehman Rizwan, Muhammad Hasan Rosyid and Changwoo Song who achieved at least 3 grade A's in their chosen subjects.

Abdul Rehman Rizwan said:“The healthy competition at school and my close group of friends that pushed me to work harder were strong motivational factors. Additionally, the teachers at school were always supportive throughout my educational journey and have helped me succeed.”

Moreover, Raffles International School student Laura-Elina Andries was awarded the Top Score in UAE and 5th place in the World in AS Art by the Cambridge examination board.



The awards were personally presented to the students this morning by Adam Jama, Senior Regional representative for the Middle East, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and UAE schools. Outstanding Pearson Learner Awards are presented to learners worldwide (outside the UK) who have taken Pearson Edexcel iGCSE, GCSE, International A level and A level examinations, achieving outstanding results. An award winner has competed against thousands of other students who have taken the same subject across the world.

Congratulating the students Poonam Bhojani, CEO of Innoventures Education, said:“We could not be prouder of the impressive achievements of our RIS students who achieved these Outstanding Awards this year. This is no mean feat considering the keen competition. I extend my warm congratulations to our students and families, and of course special thanks to the dedicated RIS teachers whose support and hard work helped produce these incredible results.”

Steven Giles, Principal of Raffles International School added:“To be the best in your year group is one thing, the best in your school another, but when you are the best in the world it is an unbelievable achievement. At RIS we ensure every student reaches their potential and achieves their very best. Abdul Rehman has been with us since he was five years old and he is now a world beater. We are extremely proud of him, his family and of course our teachers.” Raffles International School is operated by Innoventures Education, the UAE's leading private education company. 9,000 students from over 120 countries attend these schools, taught by a team of 1,500 dedicated teachers and support staff from all corners of the globe.

