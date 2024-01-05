Pivasset Announces Winners Of Luxurious Villas In DAMAC Hills, Dubai, In Global Raffle Draw

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) London, England, 5th January 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , PIVAsset, a trailblazer in the realm of crypto investment, joyously reveals the triumphant winners of its esteemed raffle draw for three luxurious villas nestled within the prestigious DAMAC Hills, Dubai. The draw, held on December 27th, 2023, captivated investors worldwide, presenting an exclusive opportunity to claim these opulent residences in one of Dubai's most esteemed locations.







During the promotional period from November 25th to December 25th, 2023, investors actively participated by maintaining a minimum investment of $50,000 USD in their PIVAsset accounts, qualifying for the raffle draw. The period witnessed enthusiastic engagement from investors keen to enhance their crypto portfolios and vie for the chance to own these exceptional DAMAC Hills villas.

Following an extensive selection process, PIVAsset proudly announces the esteemed recipients of these prestigious villas:

Robert Harris from San Francisco, USA

Jabulani Loyiso from South Africa

Sirpa Alois from Austria

These distinguished individuals have emerged as the fortunate winners of the three luxurious villas nestled within the prestigious DAMAC Hills Estate, epitomizing grandeur and sophistication in Dubai.

Each of these lavish villas within DAMAC Hills represents the pinnacle of luxury living, boasting expansive spaces, breathtaking views, and unparalleled amenities. PIVAsset is thrilled to extend this exclusive opportunity to these deserving investors, providing access to the epitome of luxury living in DAMAC Hills.

PIVAsset extends heartfelt congratulations to Robert, Jabulani and Sirpa for their remarkable achievement. Their success in securing these prestigious DAMAC Hills villas symbolizes PIVAsset's commitment to rewarding its investors with exceptional opportunities and luxurious experiences.

This raffle draw is a testament to PIVAsset's unwavering dedication to providing its investors with exclusive rewards and extraordinary prospects in the ever-evolving landscape of cryptocurrency investments.

As PIVAsset continues to lead the way in innovative investment avenues, the successful conclusion of this raffle draws marks a significant milestone in its commitment to delivering distinguished benefits and exclusive privileges to its valued investors.

