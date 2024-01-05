Rohingyas Also Involved In Attacking ED Team: Bengal Lop

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 5 (IANS) West Bengal Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari on Friday alleged that illegal Rohingya infiltrators were part of goons which attacked ED team and CAPF personnel while they attempted to raid the residence of TMC leader Sheikh Sajahan at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

LoP said that he has personally updated the Home Minister Amit Shah about the entire episode and asked him to take strong action against the attackers.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik has also condemned the attack.“I heard that a number of media persons covering the event were also attacked while some media persons have been severely injured. Where is the law & order situation in West Bengal?” Pramanik questioned.

State Congress Spokesperson Soumya Aich Roy has also condemned the attack saying that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the Minister-in-Charge of the State Police Department should own up the responsibility of the attack.

TMC Rajya Sabha member Santantu Sen said that the event at Sandeshkhali was a result of provocation stemming from the selective central agency actions against targeting TMC leaders and workers.

“The state BJP leader who is very vocal on social media and in favour of central agency actions in West Bengal is involved in massive corruption. However, I condemn the attack on the media persons,” he said.

Earlier, ED along with CAPF -- went to conduct raid and search operations at the residence of TMC Sheikh Sajahan in Sandeshkhali area -- were attacked when the ED team tried to break the entrance door of the house which was locked, ignoring the protesting crowd, some more assembled people tried to physically resist the ED team.

As the number of local people outnumbered them, then central agency team decided to get out of the scene. However, the protesting local people started chasing them with bamboo sticks, bricks and stones, breaking glass windows of some of ED vehicles.

