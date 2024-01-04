Help Desk For Elderly At All Lucknow Police Stations

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow. Jan 5 (IANS) The Lucknow police, following in the footsteps of Mumbai and Kerala, will soon set up a dedicated 'elder help desk' in all 53 police stations of the district.

Senior police officers in police headquarters said that cops deployed at elder help desks will be trained on the specific issues that affect seniors, such as elder abuse, financial fraud, and scams.

Elder help desks will offer a variety of services, such as taking crime reports, providing information about safety and security, and referring seniors to social services. This can help them to provide more effective support and advice.

Joint Commissioner of Police, crime and HQ, Akash Kulhary, said that the order for a dedicated 'Elder Help Desk' at each police station has been issued and soon these will be set up.

“The need for such dedicated desks arose as multiple complaints of elders came to the police station about ill-treatment from their own children,” he said

. The elders will be guided and helped by the cops.

The officer said that as a pilot project, help desks will come up at major police stations.

The personnel will be trained on what questions to ask and how best to resolve issues and will work in shifts at the police stations.

Beat constables will keep a record of senior citizens living in their jurisdiction and visit their homes once a month to check on them.

The police have also been running a helpline 112 for senior citizens in distress, he said.

“We will also rope in fit retired elders from police, army or other services to act as the volunteers who may mediate in squabbles or offer counselling, but they will have to direct the aggrieved to police officers if it is a serious issue involving law and order.

"The volunteers can meet senior citizens at public places to hear them out,” the officer added.

