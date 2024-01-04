OIC Supports Somalia's Sovereignty

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Thursday rejected any violations against Somalia's sovereignty and unity, stressing the importance of respecting Somalia, to best maintain the region's stability and peace.

In a statement, OIC affirmed its full solidarity with Somalia, calling for respecting the sovereignty of all member states and its lands according to the organization's charter and international law.

Ethiopia signed a memo on Monday to use one of Somaliland's seaports, prompting criticism and annoyance from Somalia.

Somalian President Hassan Mahmoud condemned the Ethiopia-Somaliland agreement, describing it as an invalid act, and a violation of Somalia's sovereignty. (end)

