Mosque Imam Fatally Shot In New Jersey

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A mosque imam has been fatally shot outside a mosque in Newark in the US State of New Jersey.

Authorities have not yet identified the suspect or the motive behind the attack, representatives of the States public prosecutor said.

"The evidence collected thus far does not indicate that this was an act motivated by bias or an act of domestic terrorism," New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said, adding that this happens in light of a "rise in bias directed at many communities, particularly the Muslim community".

Acting Essex County Prosecutor, Theodore Stephens, said that Hassan Sharif was shot "more than once" while he was in his car in front of the Muhammad Mosque in Newark. He died of his injuries in the hospital.

Attorney General Platkin said that since October 7, US authorities have strengthened the presence of law enforcement at all places of worship in New Jersey, especially mosques. (QNA)

