Death Toll Of Israel's War On Gaza Since October 7Th Rises To 22,313 Palestinians, Says Ministry


1/3/2024 3:04:16 PM

Amman, Jan. 3 (Petra) -- The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza has grown to 22,313 martyrs since the start of the war on October 7th.
"Since October 7, the Israeli bombing has resulted in 22,313 fatalities and 57,296 wounded, including 128 martyrs in the previous 24 hours alone," the Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Wednesday in a brief statement.

