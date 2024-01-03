Death Toll Of Israel's War On Gaza Since October 7Th Rises To 22,313 Palestinians, Says Ministry

Amman, Jan. 3 (Petra) -- The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza has grown to 22,313 martyrs since the start of the war on October 7th."Since October 7, the Israeli bombing has resulted in 22,313 fatalities and 57,296 wounded, including 128 martyrs in the previous 24 hours alone," the Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Wednesday in a brief statement.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.