Group O Receives ISTA Transport Testing Lab Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The best time to begin ISTA packaging testing is during new product development.” - Randal Goff, Group O VP of Engineering & TechnologyMILAN, IL, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Group O, a leading provider of packaging solutions , announced its certification as a Transport Testing Laboratory by the International Safe Transit Association (ISTA).



“Becoming an ISTA-certified testing lab underscores Group O's commitment to delivering packaging solutions that exceed industry benchmarks and prioritizes the safety and integrity of products during transit,” said Group O CEO, Kevin Kotecki.



Group O's certified team conducts pre-shipment tests on packaged products, strictly adhering to ISTA® Test Projects and Procedures. Tests include compression, incline impact, drop, climate, and vibration testing. They evaluate the results, provide a comprehensive analysis, and complete and

submit Certified Laboratory Test Report forms.



By subjecting packaging materials to rigorous testing, businesses can ensure its resilience against the challenges posed during transportation. In the absence of thorough testing, vulnerabilities in packaging can go unnoticed, significantly elevating the risk of damages to products during shipment.



“The best time to begin ISTA packaging testing is during new product development,” said Randal Goff, Group O VP of Engineering & Technology.“By assessing the strength and reliability of shipping cartons early in the process, we can help businesses proactively mitigate risks and uphold the highest quality standards. It's not just about packaging; it's about ensuring the trust and satisfaction of customers."



This certification covers a comprehensive range of protocols, including 1A, 1C, 1G, 2A, 2C, 3A, 3B, 3F, 3L-Small, 3L-A, 3L-D, 3L-G, 3L-H, 6-AMAZON Boxing, 6-AMAZON Type A, 6-AMAZON Type B, 6-AMAZON Type D, 6-AMAZON Type G, 6-AMAZON Type H, 6-FedEx-A, 6-SAMSCLUB, 7D.



To learn more visit the ISTA Packaging Performance Testing page on our website .

