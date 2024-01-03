Global LEO Terminals Market Forecast Report 2023-2028 - Ku-Band Segment To Show Highest Market Growth During Forecast Period

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN

The LEO terminals market is estimated to grow from USD 17.7 billion by 2028, from USD 6.0 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 23.9% from 2023 to 2028. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the LEO terminals market in 2023.

LEO terminals are rapidly displacing conventional applications in the commercial sector, such as communication, earth observation & remote sensing, and scientific purpose. The increased adoption of LEO terminals in various civil and commercial applications is driven by their exceptional endurance and cost-effectiveness. Furthermore, the integration of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, IoT, and cloud computing into LEO terminals is anticipated to further boost their demand across various sectors.

Based on Platform, includes segments such as fixed, portable and mobile . Notably, the mobile segment is forecasted to experience the most substantial growth. Mobile terminals are expected to witness substantial growth, driven by factors such as the expanding availability of LEO satellite networks offering high-speed broadband connectivity, the rising demand for mobile satellite services in remote and underserved regions, and the ongoing development of innovative mobile satellite terminal technologies.

Based on Vertical, the LEO terminals market is segmented into commercial and government & defense. The government & defense segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the rising demand for secure communications solutions to drive growth.

Based on frequency, the LEO terminals market has been categorized into several segments, including C-band, L- & S-band, X-band, Ka-band, Ku-band, VHF/UHF-band, EHF/SHF-band, Q-band, and multi-band. Ku-band frequencies. Among these frequency areas, the ku-band segment is projected to be the predominant driver of market growth, characterized by the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This trend can be attributed to the increasing demand for expeditious for various applications, particularly in broadband internet access and mobile connectivity, which has seen heightened demand.

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Increasing Demand for Cost-Effective, High-Speed Connectivity

Rapid Integration of Internet of Things

Expansion of Leo Satellite Constellations Government Initiatives for Development of Leo Terminals

Restraints



High Cost of Leo Terminals Availability of Other Broadband Technologies

Opportunities



Widescale Applications of Leo Terminals Growing Demand for Connectivity from Emerging Countries

Challenges



Technical Constraints Associated with Development and Launch of Leo Satellites

Threat of Data Interception, Unauthorized Access, and Cyberattacks Rise in Environmental Concerns

The report provides insights on the following:



Analysis of the key drivers (Increasing demand for cost-effective, high-speed connectivity, Rapid integration of Internet of Things, Expansion of LEO satellite constellations, Government initiatives for development of LEO terminals), restraint (High cost of LEO terminals , Availability of other broadband technologies) opportunities (Widescale applications of LEO terminals, Growing demand for connectivity from developing countries) and challenges (Technical constraints associated with development and launch of LEO satellites, Threat of data interception, unauthorized access, and cyberattacks, Rise in environmental concerns) there are several factors that could contribute to an increase in the LEO terminals market.

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on LEO terminals system offered by the top players in the market

Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the LEO terminals market

Market Development : Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyzes the LEO terminals market across varied regions

Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the LEO terminals market Competitive Assessment : In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players in the LEO terminals market

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary



Mobile Segment to Secure Largest Market Share in 2028

Commercial Segment to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Ku-Band Segment to Dominate Leo Terminals Market During Forecast Period North America to be Largest Market During Forecast Period

Premium Insights



Attractive Opportunities for Players in LEO Terminals Market - Increasing Use of Leo Terminals for Low-Latency, High-Bandwidth Connectivity

Leo Terminals Market, by Platform - Mobile Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Leo Terminals Market, by Vertical - Commercial to be Fastest-Growing Segment During Forecast Period

Leo Terminals Market, by Commercial Vertical - Retail & Consumer Segment to Record Highest CAGR During Forecast Period Leo Terminals Market, by Frequency - Ku-Band Segment to Show Highest Market Growth During Forecast Period

Industry Trends

Technology Trends



Software-Defined Radios

Massive Multiple-Input Multiple-Output Technology

Software-Centric Design

Adaptive Committed Bandwidth

Use of Large Reflectors for High-Speed Transmission Advances in User Terminal Up/Down Converters

Impact of Megatrends



Internet of Things

Multi-Band Multi-Mission Antennas

Autonomous Aircraft Smart Antennas

Use Case Analysis



Leo Satellite Communications

Evaluation of All-User Terminals in Leo Satellite Communications Networks

Utilization of Leo Terminals

Satellite-Based IoT Networks Ku-Ka Band Vsats

