Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Exceeds 22,000: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Jan 3 (NNN-WAFA) – The death toll of Palestinians has exceeded 22,000, after the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict on Oct 7, the Palestine Health Ministry said, yesterday.

The ministry said in a press statement that, the Israeli army killed 207 Palestinians and wounded 338 others in the Gaza Strip, during the past 24 hours.

The new causalities bring the number of Palestinian deaths to 22,185 and injuries to 57,035 since Oct 7, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Palestinian security sources said, the Israeli attacks from the air, land and sea continued in most parts of the Gaza Strip, during the past hours, especially on refugee camps in central Gaza, while violent fighting between Israeli army and the Palestinians were ongoing.

Israel launched air raids on the central and eastern part of Khan Younis, the largest city in the south of the coastal enclave, and used artillery to bomb the northern neighbourhoods of the city, leading to a number of deaths, according to the sources.

Since Oct 7, Israel has been launching a large-scale military offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, after Hamas's unprecedented attack on southern Israel.– NNN-WAFA

