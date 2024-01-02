QIC Opens A New Branch At Doha Festival City

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, has announced the opening of its newest branch at Doha Festival City, one of Qatar's favorite destinations for shopping, dining, and entertainment.

This opening comes as part of the QIC's ongoing efforts to elevate its offerings, bringing customers further convenience and easy access to different channels that allow them to fulfill their insurance needs and feel safer about their lives, their loved ones, and their properties.

Conveniently located on the ground floor and easily accessible through the mall's Centre Court, the new QIC branch is open from Saturday to Thursday from 10am till 10pm, and on Fridays from 5pm till 10pm. Festival City visitors can get access to all the personal lines insurance products offered by QIC, including getting or renewing their insurance policies and filing their claims on the spot at the new branch.

To spread insurance culture within the community, the new branch's agents offer personalized insurance advice for everyone who needs assistance with determining their insurance needs, understanding the logic of insurance coverage, and choosing the right policies that best respond to their living, driving, and travel needs in Qatar, the region and around the world.

Commenting on the new branch opening, Mr. Ahmed Al Jarboey, QIC's Chief Operating Officer – Qatar Operations, said:“We are happy to announce the opening of our newest branch at Doha Festival City, and to expand our network of branches to better service all the communities across Qatar. In line with our new strategy to modernize and diversify our retail distribution channels, we have carefully chosen the location of this branch with an inclusive approach. As such, we are confident that our presence at the Doha Festival City mall will be a remarkable contribution to help the fast-growing community of Al Daayen and every mall visitor have easier access to quality insurance services, and to the excellent customer experience synonymous with the QIC brand.”

Qatar Insurance Company Q.S.P.C (QIC, QIC Group) is a publicly listed insurer with a consistent performance history of over 59 years and a global underwriting footprint. Founded in 1964, QIC was the first domestic insurance company in the State of Qatar. Today, QIC is the market leader and the first digital insurance company in Qatar and a dominant insurer in the GCC and MENA regions. QIC is one of the largest insurance companies in the MENA region in terms of written premium and total assets and is listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization in excess of QAR 7 billion.