Earthquake Hits Georgia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1 . The 4,3 magnitude
earthquake hit Georgia, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre
said, Trend reports.
According to the information, the epicenter of the earthquake
was in the village of Badji, 15 kilometers west of the city of
Ambrolauri.
There were no reports of casualties or damage.
MENAFN02012024000187011040ID1107678163
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.