Earthquake Hits Georgia


1/2/2024 3:09:44 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1 . The 4,3 magnitude earthquake hit Georgia, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre said, Trend reports.

According to the information, the epicenter of the earthquake was in the village of Badji, 15 kilometers west of the city of Ambrolauri.

There were no reports of casualties or damage.

