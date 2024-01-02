Aregawi, Yeshaneh Secure Ethiopian Double In Madrid

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: World cross country silver medallist Berihu Aregawi and fellow Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh were victorious at the San Silvestre Vallecana, a World Athletics Elite Label road race.

World 5km record-holder Aregawi was a clear winner of the men's race, while 32-year-old Yeshaneh managed a narrow win ahead of compatriots Likina Amebaw and Asmarech Anley.

The men's race had been billed as a rematch between Aregawi and Spain's Mohamed Katir as the latter grabbed 5000m silver at the Budapest worlds while the 22-year-old Ethiopian had to settle for eighth on that occasion.

Right from the start, world 5000m silver medallist Mohamed Katir – the winner here in 2021 – took command of the pacing duties, closely followed by compatriots Aaron Las Heras and Mario García Romo, the fourth-place finisher over 1500m at the 2022 World Championships.

Aregawi stayed on Katir's shoulder with Las Heras tucked behind at 3km, which was reached in 8:05, eight seconds clear of a large chasing group headed by Britain's Scott Beattie and Sweden's Oliver Lofqvist.

By halfway, after almost five downhill kilometres, there were two fascinating showdowns, Aregawi and Katir for the victory (13:24) and Las Heras and the Briton for the third place on the podium (13:32). The lead group covered the next three kilometres in the 2:40-2:42 range, but the key move came just after they passed the 8km mark (21:27) when Aregawi easily broke away from Katir to open a comfortable gap on the Spaniard over the toughest section of the race. The Ethiopian continued to extend his lead over the closing section to win convincingly in 27:15.

Katir was runner-up in 27:30 while Las Heras managed to break away from Beattie to claim third place in 27:52, finishing six seconds ahead of the Briton. World Athletics