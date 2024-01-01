Iranian Warship Entered Red Sea Amid Heightened Tension

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Jan 2 (NNN-TASNIM) – The Iranian Navy's Alborz destroyer, entered the Red Sea yesterday, after passing through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, amid rising tensions in the region.

The Alborz destroyer was part of the Iranian Navy's 94th flotilla of warships, said the report, adding that, the Iranian Navy's flotillas have been conducting missions on the high seas since 2009, to ensure shipping security and fight piracy.

The development came, as the Yemen-based Houthi group said on Sunday that, 10 of its fighters were killed by U.S. Navy forces on the Red Sea.

Also on Sunday, the U.S. Central Command said, its naval forces responded to a distress call from a merchant boat in the Red Sea that reported being under a Houthi attack, sank three Houthi boats, and killed all their crews.

The Houthis have launched about two dozen attacks on commercial vessels in recent weeks, primarily near Bab el-Mandeb, claiming these attacks are“in solidarity with the Palestinians” facing Israeli air strikes in Gaza.– NNN-TASNIM

