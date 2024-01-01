After Earthquakes In Japan, No Data On Failures At Nuclear Power Plants

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. There has not yet
been any information about failures in the operation of nuclear
power plants after a series of powerful earthquakes in Japan; the
government is in close cooperation with local administrations and
responsible departments to ensure the safety of people, Trend reports.
This was stated by Secretary General of the Japanese Cabinet of
Ministers Yoshimasa Hayashi.
"A tsunami of up to 5 meters is expected. Every minute counts,
so please evacuate to a safe place such as high ground or a tsunami
evacuation center. In close coordination with local authorities,
police department, fire services, self-defense forces and coast
guard We intend to make every effort to carry out work to save
people,” he said.
Hayashi added that to date there have been no reports of
failures in the operation of nuclear power plants, in particular,
the Shika NPP.
“Information about the victims is being clarified,” the
government secretary general added.
