Qatar Museums Releases 'Hazawy: Qatari Folklore' Animated Series

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums (QM) has launched a four-part animated series,“Hazawy: Qatari Folklore,” bringing to life tales from Qatari traditions. Hazawy in English means stories.

The series comprises episodes running three to four minutes each and is available on the Qatar Museums website and YouTube channel. Produced by Sheikha Roda Al Thani, all videos are presented in Arabic with English subtitles.

In the first episode,“Mai and Ghaylan,” the focus is on the historical profession of pearl diving, once a primary income source for Qatar.

Exploring the myths surrounding ancient pearl divers, the legend unfolds the story of Mai and Ghaylan, attributing the invention of the sail to their narrative. QM explained on its website that the“tale highlights the role of female dhow owners in the history of sailing on the Arabian Gulf.”

Episode 2,“Suhail & The Daughters of Na'sh,” transports viewers to a mystical desert under the night sky, narrating a tale of vengeance, justice, and celestial lore linked to the Gulf region's starry legends.

“A man, desperately fleeing from his pursuers; seven women, known as the Daughters of Na'sh, appear from behind the mist carrying a bloodstained coffin. A story of vengeance, justice and celestial lore, this episode delves into the Gulf region's legend of the star,” said QM.

Meanwhile, Episode 3, titled“The Donkey Lady,” weaves a mysterious story about Khalid and Maryam lost in the desert encountering a shadowy female figure with her car, delivering a cautionary tale for those venturing far from home.

“The Donkey Lady presents a cautionary tale of what can happen to those who stray far from home.”

In the concluding episode,“What Lurks Beneath,” the narrative unfolds against the backdrop of the ocean's mysteries, drawing from traditional Qatari folktales.

The story navigates the fine line between reality and the supernatural, exploring into human psyche fears and hopes, emphasising the enigmatic nature of existence and the multitude of possibilities beyond the horizon.