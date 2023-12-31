               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
FM Bayramov Meets With Embassy Employees Declared Persona Non Grata By France


12/31/2023 5:15:39 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with embassy employees who were declared as "persona non grata" by France without any stated reason.

Jeyhun Bayramov thanked the embassy staff for their fruitful diplomatic service.

He noted that France`s unfounded decision represents another setback to the current bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and France.

The minister highlighted that the source of tension in bilateral relations lies with the biased stance adopted by France towards Azerbaijan.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov wished the embassy employees success in their future diplomatic activities.

