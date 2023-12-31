FM Bayramov Meets With Embassy Employees Declared Persona Non Grata By France

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with embassy
employees who were declared as "persona non grata" by France
without any stated reason.
Jeyhun Bayramov thanked the embassy staff for their fruitful
diplomatic service.
He noted that France`s unfounded decision represents another
setback to the current bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and
France.
The minister highlighted that the source of tension in bilateral
relations lies with the biased stance adopted by France towards
Azerbaijan.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov wished the embassy employees success in
their future diplomatic activities.
