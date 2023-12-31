Solana (SOL) Takes The Spotlight, Surpassing Ethereum's Popularity

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) In mid-Dec., Solana (SOL) started to outpace Ethereum (ETH).

Solana achieved its highest level of popularity on Dec. 24, with a Google Trends metric of 100, indicating maximum interest in the cryptocurrency during that time. While Ethereum has experienced a decrease in popularity , with a decline of 51 points.

The cryptocurrency is most popular in Taiwan, where SOL accounts for 73%, and ETH for 27%. Following closely, the Philippines takes the second spot (69% vs. 31%), Ukraine secures the third position (68% vs. 32%), China claims the fourth spot (65% vs. 35%), and Indonesia, mirroring China's statistics, takes the fifth spot.

Solana maintains its higher popularity compared to Ethereum . On Dec. 29, SOL scored 100, surpassing ETH, which scored 59. As of Dec. 30, according to the current Google Trends data, the two projects are relatively similar in popularity. SOL received a score of 51, while ETH got 50.

Changing the number of Solana and Ethereum in Google Search. Source: Google Trends.

Since Dec. 20, the price of SOL has seen rapid growth, increasing from $73 to its peak of $123 on Dec. 25. As of the current moment, the price has dipped to $102, but it remains above the lows recorded earlier in the month.

Previously, we reported on Solana consistently surpassing Ethereum in decentralized exchange (DEX) volume for two consecutive weeks.

On Dec. 27, according to DefiLlama data, Solana's decentralized exchange volume surged by an impressive 67.88% this week and 55% the week prior . In contrast, Ethereum experienced a modest uptick of 5.64% on December 23. Nevertheless, Ethereum's DEX volumes have faced a recent decline, marking a decrease of -1.63%.

At the moment, Solana is in second place, behind Ethereum. Remarkably, both cryptocurrencies are showing negative indicators, with SOL at -2.23% and ETH at -0.84%.