No Evidence Of Terrorist Attacks In Switzerland

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) عربي (ar) لا مؤشرات على وقوع هجمات إرهابية في سويسرا



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

However, the FIS still considers the threat of terrorism in Switzerland to be heightened, as it announced in response to an enquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Against the backdrop of possible attack plans, the German authorities have stepped up security measures around Cologne Cathedral. Tighter security measures are also in place in Vienna on Christmas Eve.

+Four arrested in Switzerland on suspicion of supporting terrorism

According to the FIS on Sunday, Switzerland's assessment of the terror threat as heightened has not changed. According to the FIS, Switzerland is part of the Western world, which jihadists consider to be hostile to Islam, and is therefore a legitimate target for terrorist attacks from their point of view.

+Swiss government considers Hamas a terrorist organisation

According to the Federal Intelligence Service, however, other states are more exposed, especially those that are militarily involved in international coalitions against the "Islamic State" or are perceived as particularly Islamophobic by jihadist-inspired individuals.

+The Swiss terrorist who worked for the CIA

Send us your input

Do you have more questions about this story?

Your contribution Our journalists will take your contribution on board for their coverage and may follow up with you via email. If you have questions, get in touch . Your contribution...

How we work

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ....

End of insertion External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.





Articles in this story

Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .