Dubai Traffic Alert: Accident On Major Road Authority Warns Motorists

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 30 Dec 2023, 12:27 PM
Last updated: Sat 30 Dec 2023, 12:29 PM
An accident took place on a major road in the emirate on Saturday, according to Dubai Police.
Taking to X, the authority said the incident took place on Mohammad Bin Zayed Road before AlAin - Dubai Bridge towards Abu Dhabi.
Motorists are advised to drive carefully and maintain their safety.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
ALSO READ:
Dubai taxi fare hike on New Year's Eve: All you need to know
UAE to announce fuel prices for January; will petrol cost less?
UAE's coldest, hottest and rainiest spots revealed
MENAFN30122023000049011007ID1107670120
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.