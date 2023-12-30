               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russia Handles Matters Concerning Peacekeepers In Karabakh Only With Azerbaijan


12/30/2023 2:16:24 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Russia settles all the issues related to the peacekeepers in Karabakh solely with Azerbaijan, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin told Russian media, Trend reports.

"All concerns concerning the presence of peacekeepers in Karabakh are currently being addressed completely by the Azerbaijani side," he emphasized.

Galuzin noted that, in compliance with the trilateral statement issued by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia on November 10, 2020, Russian peacekeepers will remain in Karabakh until November 2025, with the option of extending their presence further.

According to the November 10, 2020 trilateral statement, Russian peacekeeping personnel were deployed in Karabakh. Since September 19 of this year, 12 Russian peacekeeper observation sites and 16 temporary observation sites have been closed.

