Russia Handles Matters Concerning Peacekeepers In Karabakh Only With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Russia settles
all the issues related to the peacekeepers in Karabakh solely with
Azerbaijan, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation
Mikhail Galuzin told Russian media, Trend reports.
"All concerns concerning the presence of peacekeepers in
Karabakh are currently being addressed completely by the
Azerbaijani side," he emphasized.
Galuzin noted that, in compliance with the trilateral statement
issued by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia on
November 10, 2020, Russian peacekeepers will remain in Karabakh
until November 2025, with the option of extending their presence
further.
According to the November 10, 2020 trilateral statement, Russian
peacekeeping personnel were deployed in Karabakh. Since September
19 of this year, 12 Russian peacekeeper observation sites and 16
temporary observation sites have been closed.
