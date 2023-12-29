North Korea May Fully Launch Nuclear Reactor In Yongbyon

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The DPRK's experimental light-water nuclear reactor in Yongbyon
can be fully launched in the summer of 2024. At the same time, it
is unlikely to be used to produce plutonium for nuclear weapons, Azernews reports, citing the Korean Defense
Minister Korea Shin Won Sik.
"[The reactor] is currently operating in test mode to improve
the equipment. It is expected that full-time work will begin by
next summer," the minister said.
He explained that the South Korean side began to identify signs
of the release of water used for cooling from the reactor in the
summer of 2023, and it will take about a year to start full
operation.
At the same time, the minister stressed that it is unlikely that
the DPRK will use this reactor to produce plutonium to produce
nuclear weapons.
"Until now, there has not been a country that has created
nuclear weapons by obtaining plutonium using light-water reactors,"
Shin Won Sik said. He found Pyongyang's claims that the reactor
would be used to generate electricity for Yongbyon County
plausible.
At the same time, Shin Won Sik did not rule out that this
reactor could be used for military purposes. According to the South
Korean minister, it can be useful in experiments on the creation of
a nuclear power plant for nuclear submarines and in the production
of tritium needed to create a hydrogen bomb. Shin Won Sik also
noted that he and his subordinates would monitor the situation in
case the DPRK was able to find a way to produce weapons-grade
plutonium using a light-water reactor.
