North Korea May Fully Launch Nuclear Reactor In Yongbyon

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The DPRK's experimental light-water nuclear reactor in Yongbyon can be fully launched in the summer of 2024. At the same time, it is unlikely to be used to produce plutonium for nuclear weapons, Azernews reports, citing the Korean Defense Minister Korea Shin Won Sik.

"[The reactor] is currently operating in test mode to improve the equipment. It is expected that full-time work will begin by next summer," the minister said.

He explained that the South Korean side began to identify signs of the release of water used for cooling from the reactor in the summer of 2023, and it will take about a year to start full operation.

At the same time, the minister stressed that it is unlikely that the DPRK will use this reactor to produce plutonium to produce nuclear weapons.

"Until now, there has not been a country that has created nuclear weapons by obtaining plutonium using light-water reactors," Shin Won Sik said. He found Pyongyang's claims that the reactor would be used to generate electricity for Yongbyon County plausible.

At the same time, Shin Won Sik did not rule out that this reactor could be used for military purposes. According to the South Korean minister, it can be useful in experiments on the creation of a nuclear power plant for nuclear submarines and in the production of tritium needed to create a hydrogen bomb. Shin Won Sik also noted that he and his subordinates would monitor the situation in case the DPRK was able to find a way to produce weapons-grade plutonium using a light-water reactor.