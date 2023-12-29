Malayalam Film Neru Starring Mohanlal Grosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Malayalam movie Neru starring Mohanlal and Anaswara Rajan was released on December 21. The movie has earned a global collection of Rs 50 crore in just 8 days. The actor shared the achievement on his social media platform by stating " #Neru crosses 50 crores at the box office worldwide! Heartfelt thanks to audiences everywhere for the love, and kudos to the entire crew!"





Despite being a small-budget film, Mohanlal's entry into the Rs 50 crore club within a few days of his arrival as the hero is surprising. Mohanlal has given an excellent performance in the film as a lawyer called Vijay Mohan. Most people think that Mohanlal has been able to impress the audience with his performance, even though he is not a big character in the film. As an actor, Mohanlal has made the character in the film memorable, according to most people who have seen it.

The drama reaches a riveting finale within a Kerala courtroom, promising exciting and intense courtroom sequences that continue into the night, thanks to an unforeseen turn of events.

The film stars Mohanlal and Anaswara Rajan, while Priyamani, Siddique, Santhi, Jagadish, and Sreedhanya played supporting roles. The music was composed by Vishnu Shyam.

Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Malaikottai Vaaliban. The movie is directed by Jose Pellissery. Vaaliban will premiere in theatres all across the world on January 25, 2024.

The 'Drishyam' actor also has 'Barroz' in the line which would be his directorial debut. The movie is slated to release on 28 March 2024. The fantasy film, which was written by Jijo Punnoose, who is well-known for penning the iconic movie "My Dear Kuttichathan/Chhota Chetan," is based on his novel titled "Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure."

