(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"Circuit Breaker Market by Insulation Type (Vacuum, Air, Gas, & Oil), Voltage (Medium, High), Installation (Indoor, Outdoor), End-User (Transmission & Distribution Utilities, Power Generation, Renewables, & Railways) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The circuit breaker market is expected to experience significant growth, with its size expanding from approximately USD 6.5 billion in 2023 to about USD 8.6 billion by 2028. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the circuit breaker market, covering various regions. Its objective is to estimate the market size and assess the potential for future growth across different segments, including insulation type, voltage, installation, end user, and region. Additionally, the report includes a detailed competitive analysis of key players in the market, featuring their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Several factors are driving this growth, including the increasing investments in power generation, particularly in renewable energy sources. There is also a growing global demand for a dependable and secure power supply, leading to the expansion and improvement of transmission and distribution networks. Furthermore, the railway sector is witnessing accelerated investments, further contributing to the growth of the circuit breaker market.

The key players in the circuit breaker market include companies such as ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), and Eaton (Ireland).

The gas circuit breaker segment is expected to hold the largest share of the circuit breaker market, by insulation type, during the forecast period.

During the projected timeframe, the gas circuit breakers segment is expected to dominate the circuit breaker market. This dominance is attributed to the favorable characteristics of gas circuit breakers, such as their high dielectric property and space-saving benefits.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold the largest market share for gas circuit breakers, closely followed by Europe. The growing investments in renewable energy sources in these regions are driving the demand for upgrades to existing substations or the installation of new ones, specifically in SF6-based gas-insulated switchgear, thus stimulating the market for gas circuit breakers.

T&D Utilities: The largest-growing segment of the circuit breaker market

The industrial segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the circuit breaker market from 2023 to 2028, based on its application. The rising demand for electrical power has resulted in increased investments in transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Modern substations serve as data hubs, necessitating efficient filtering, analysis, and response to the data. Consequently, companies are focusing on integrating smart utility solutions to enhance protection and reduce energy losses caused by inefficient traditional equipment operations. The integration of sensors in circuit breakers offers several benefits, including power quality measurements, reduced interruptions, protection of secondary equipment, simplified and safe maintenance, remote monitoring and control, and minimized use of valuable raw materials.

Among the end-user segments, the transmission and distribution (T&D) sector is experiencing the highest growth rate in the global circuit breaker market. This can be attributed to the replacement of aging infrastructure in power utilities and the growing demand for electricity.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing market for circuit breakers.

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the circuit breaker market, followed by Europe and North America. This growth can be attributed to the increasing expansion of transmission and distribution networks and industrialization projects in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

For example, the State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) has outlined plans to invest USD 250 billion in upgrading electric power infrastructure, with USD 45 billion allocated specifically for smart grids between 2018 and 2020. Similarly, Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) in South Korea has planned a USD 7.18 billion investment for the development of a nationwide smart grid infrastructure by 2030. These substantial investments are expected to drive the demand for circuit breakers in the Asia Pacific region.

Premium Insights



Rising Inclination Toward Renewable Energy Sources to Boost Demand for Circuit Breakers

Circuit Breaker Market in Asia-Pacific to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

T&D Utilities and China Dominated Circuit Breaker Market in Asia-Pacific, by End-user and Country, Respectively, in 2022

Outdoor Segment to Dominate Circuit Breaker Market, by Installation, in 2028

High Voltage Segment to Capture Larger Share of Circuit Breaker Market, by Voltage, in 2028 T&D Utilities Segment to Account for Largest Share of Circuit Breaker Market, by End-user, in 2028

Case Study Analysis



Circuit Breakers for Energy Market ABB Introduced Hvdc Circuit Breaker to Balance Loads and Boost Grid Reliability

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Increasing Investments in Power Generation Using Renewable Energy Sources

Rising Global Demand for Reliable and Secure Power Supply

Growing Focus of Developing Countries on Modifying and Upgrading Existing T&D Infrastructure Rising Deployment of Modern Train Control Systems to Enhance Safety

Restraints



Stringent Environmental and Safety Regulations for Sf6 Circuit Breakers Availability of Low-Cost Products by Local Players from Unorganized Sector

Opportunities



Increasing Adoption of Smart Grid Technologies to Protect and Control Power Equipment Pressing Need to Replace Aging Grid Infrastructure and Build Reliable T&D Networks

Challenges

Risk of Cyberattacks on Modern Circuit Breakers

Trends



Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Circuit Breaker Manufacturers Average Selling Price

Ecosystem Mapping



Trade Data Statistics

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material Providers/Suppliers

Component Manufacturers

Assemblers/Manufacturers Distributors (Buyers)/End-users and Post-Sales Service Providers

Technology Analysis



Circuit Breaker Technology Trends

Circuit Breaker: Codes and Regulations Innovations and Patent Registration

Company Profiles



ABB

Siemens

Eaton

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Toshiba Corporation

Powell Industries

Cg Power and Industrial Solutions

Fuji Electric

Chint Electrics Co. Ltd.

Brush Group

Tavrida Electric

Secheron

Efacec Power Solutions

Hyundai Electric

Te Connectivity

Entec Electric & Electronic

Ls Electric

Schaltbau

Kirloskar Electric

Yueqing Aiso Electric

Sriwin Electric

Orecco

Ormazabal

Yueqing Liyond Electric Safvolt Switchgears

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets