Exclusive Opportunity: Own A Piece Of Hip-Hop And Art History With 'C-Note On Haring'

"C-Note on Haring"

Silicon Valley fine art and real estate broker announces rare original artwork by Donald "C-Note" Hooker now available for exclusive acquisition.

SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a rare convergence of hip-hop history and artistic brilliance, this announcement by Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker reveals that the original "C-Note on Haring" artwork by the renowned Donald "C-Note" Hooker is now available for $15K. This piece not only embodies the spirit of hip-hop's 50th anniversary but also carries the legacy of Keith Haring, making it a must-have for collectors and art enthusiasts alike.Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to own a significant piece of cultural and artistic history. Act now to add this rare masterpiece to your collection.THE SIGNIFICANCE OF "C-Note on Haring": CULTURAL AND HISTORICAL CONTEXTCreated in 2021, "C-Note on Haring" is more than just an artwork; it's a cultural artifact that was made available in 2023 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and to pay homage to the iconic Keith Haring. This piece captures the vibrant energy and rebellious spirit of the hip-hop movement, making it a significant acquisition for those who value both art and cultural history.ARTISTIC VALUECrafted with exceptional skill and profound narrative, "C-Note on Haring" stands as a testament to C-Note's artistic prowess and unique vision. Through his minimalist approach to reinterpreting Haring and his style, C-Note employs graphic marks to transform the artwork into a dynamic composition that commands attention and admiration. The compelling use of color and these distinctive graphic elements make it a standout piece, reflecting a harmonious blend of simplicity and depth.ABOUT THE ARTIST: Donald "C-Note" HookerDonald "C-Note" Hooker is an artist whose work transcends the confines of his incarceration, offering a powerful and evocative perspective on life and culture. As a poet, playwright, performing artist, and award-winning visual artist known as the "King of Prison Hip Hop," C-Note's multifaceted talents have seen his works exhibited, performed, recited, or sold from Alcatraz to Berlin. His profound contributions to prison art have not only garnered attention and acclaim for their depth, emotion, and artistic integrity but have also changed lives, saved lives, and raised millions of dollars for rehabilitation and restoration. Making history in the fashion world and as the first prison artist to have his artwork displayed on two billboards, C-Note's influence is undeniable. In 2017, the Google Search Engine Results Page (SERP) recognized him as both America's and the world's most prolific prisoner artist, cementing his status as a transformative figure whose art resonates beyond the bars.ARTISTIC VISIONThrough "C-Note on Haring," C-Note expresses a deep connection to hip-hop culture and its impact on society. Known as "The King of Prison Hip Hop" this work reflects a blend of personal experience and artistic exploration, making this work and others, narrative-rich and visually captivating experiences.DETAILS OF THE ARTWORK"C-Note on Haring" is a striking wax on black canvas piece, measuring 12 inches by 9 inches. The artwork features a minimalist yet impactful complementary color palette of black and white, green and red, blue and yellow, with geometric shapes and smooth textures that draw the viewer into a deeper contemplation of its meaning.SYMBOLISM AND TECHNIQUEThe artwork is rich in symbolism, from the NWA T-Shirt to Haring's "Radiant Baby," with each element carefully chosen to convey movement, emotion, and cultural significance. C-Note's technique, particularly his use of wax and geometric forms, especially triangles, adds a unique dimension to the piece, making it not just a visual treat but also a thought-provoking work of art. "'C-Note on Haring' was my way to give the general public an art lesson. I used a basic geometric shape to show you can create faces and movement with a simple triangle," says C-Note.THE OPPORTUNITYOwning the original "C-Note on Haring" is an opportunity reserved for a select few. As a rare and exclusive artwork, it represents a unique chance to hold a piece of hip-hop and art history in your collection. A work that has been featured in over 50 online or print publications.INVESTMENT POTENTIALBeyond its cultural and artistic value, "C-Note on Haring" is an investment in art with the potential to appreciate over time. Its significance and rarity make it a wise choice for collectors looking to acquire pieces with both emotional and financial value.HOW TO VIEW AND PURCHASETo experience the power, beauty, and quiet luxury of "C-Note on Haring" firsthand, interested parties can arrange private viewings through Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker. Details and scheduling can be found on their website or by contacting them directly.PURCHASE PROCESSFor those ready to make this exclusive piece their own, the purchase process is straightforward and personalized. The team at Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker is on hand to assist with inquiries, provide detailed information, and facilitate a smooth acquisition experience.TESTIMONIALS OR ENDORSEMENTSArt critics and cultural commentators have praised 'C-Note on Haring' for its artistic merit and cultural relevance. Quotes from notable figures in the art world and world of hip hop highlight the piece's impact and significance, underscoring its appeal to discerning collectors.Renowned artivist and Bay Area rapper MinisterKingXPyeface, who participated in a 2023 photoshoot featuring a limited edition C-Note on Haring art print as documented by DC News Now online, remarked, "During the photoshoot, it was evident - with the NWA t-shirt and Haring's signature glasses - that the piece profoundly captures the raw essence of Hip Hop culture, its intellectualism and its bravado."COLLECTOR INTERESTThe artwork has already caught the attention of several high-profile collectors, a testament to its allure and investment potential. Their interest speaks volumes about the piece's standing in the contemporary art market.CLOSING CALL TO ACTIONWith "C-Note on Haring" only becoming available for Hip Hop's 50th anniversary, we urge interested buyers to act swiftly. This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to own a piece of art that is as culturally significant as it is visually stunning.CONTACT INFORMATIONFor more information, to schedule a viewing, or to inquire about the purchase, please contact Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker at [] . Their firm looks forward to helping interested parties make this extraordinary piece a part of their collection.ABOUT ANNA D. SMITH FINE ART AND REAL ESTATE BROKERAnna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker, located in Silicon Valley, operates under the trademarked motto“Fine Art needs a Home and a Home needs Fine Art®.” This, along with their perfect“TIIN” (Trademark, Independence, Inventory, Network) encapsulates their vision. Their firm is a prominent art advisory and brokerage entity specializing in contemporary Underground art. Additionally, it offers real estate services related to buying and selling commercial or residential properties in Silicon Valley. As the publisher of the 2023 Underground Art Market Report, Anna D. Smith has built a reputation as the“Queen of the Underground Art World” and has developed the firm into a renowned art and real estate brokerage known for its expertise, professionalism, and dedication to client satisfaction. Their website also features a blog where Anna D. Smith shares her insights into the worlds of Real Estate and Underground contemporary art, covering topics like luxury real estate, the art market, NFTs, and more. Furthermore, Smith has curated art exhibitions and sell over 200 prints or originals of California prison artist Donald“C-Note” Hooker's rare Fine Art.ADDITIONAL RESOURCESFor further details about the artwork, the artist, and their online gallery, please visit their website. There, potential buyers can find additional information and resources to assist in making an informed decision about this and other artworks in their collection.END NOTEAll sales are subject to terms and conditions as outlined by Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker. They ensure the authenticity and provenance of all their artworks and provide detailed documentation to buyers.

