MSME Ministry Holds PM Vishwakarma Yojna Awareness Program In Sonipat

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 28 (KNN) MSME-Development Office, Karnal, on Wednesday organised an awareness programme on PM Vishwakarma scheme at GVM Girls College, Murthal Road, Sonipat.

The chief guest of this programme was Mohanlal Badoli, MLA, Rai Assembly Constituency, District Sonipat. At the outset, Sanjeev Chawla, Director, MSME DFO, Karnal welcomed all the guests and discussed about PM Vishwakarma Scheme through a video and also explained the various components of the scheme in detail, as per the official press release.

The registration process and on-boarding of Gram Panchayat/Urban Local Body was also explained.

He outlined the objective of this awareness programme is to provide information about the assistance provided by the Government of India for the overall development of traditional artisans

During his speech, Rai said that all the artisans of Haryana state should get registered and avail the benefits under the scheme.

Dr. Ishita Ganguli Tripathy, Additional Development Commissioner, on behalf of the Ministry of MSME, informed that the scheme was launched by the Prime Minister on 17

September 2023.

Under this scheme, artisans will be given tool kit upto Rs 15000/- and loan upto Rs 3 lakh without collateral at 5 per cent interest, free skill training along with daily allowance of Rs 500 per day, marketing assistance, certificate and artisan identity card will be provided.

She also expressed happiness by highlighting that the participation of women in overall enrolment is 55 per cent and appealed all to take advantage of this scheme to become self-reliant and establish their own enterprises.

The programme was also addressed by Rakesh Kadyan, City Project Officer (Urban Local Body) Sonipat and Paramveer Saini & Dinesh Swami on behalf of the district administration. During this programme, 10 stalls were set up by CSC Centre.

Under the PM Vishwakarma scheme, 18 different categories of artisans like carpenter, blacksmith, goldsmith, potter, cobbler, mason, barber, washerman, tailor etc. were registered on the spot and informed about the benefits given to them under PM Vishwakarma.

(KNN Bureau)