ADNOC Distribution Becomes Official Partner of Egyptian Premier League Side Pyramids FC

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Abu Dhabi, UAE – December 28, 2023: ADNOC Distribution, the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, announced that it has become the Official Partner of Pyramids FC, a leading Cairo-based football club which competes in the Egyptian Premier League, and represents the country in Africa’s CAF Champions League this season.



The partnership was announced in a special ceremony held at ADNOC Distribution’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi and is considered the first of its kind for ADNOC Distribution with a sports team outside the UAE.



Eng. Bader Al Lamki, CEO, ADNOC Distribution, commented on the new partnership saying: “Since our official entry into Egypt this year, ADNOC Distribution has taken steady steps to expand its presence in the Middle East and North Africa’s most populous market. We understand that football is among the most popular sports in Egypt with a huge fan base, making Pyramids FC, an ideal partner for us. The partnership reflects our strong commitment to support local communities in Egypt and to invest in nurturing young aspiring sports talent in the country.”



On the occasion, Eng. Mamdouh Eid, CEO, Pyramids FC expressed his pride in partnering with an organization of ADNOC Distribution’s standing. He emphasized that the club would work towards ensuring the success of this partnership in delivering mutual benefits for both parties. He further underlined his aspiration for an impactful future through this collaboration.





