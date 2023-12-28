Colony's Continued Evolution: Renovated Events Space At Star Boulevard KLCC And Upcoming Launch At The Met, Mont Kiara

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Colony, a pioneer in hospitality-inspired coworking and event spaces, is thrilled to share the ongoing transformations within its portfolio. Notably, the well-received newly renovated event space at Colony @ Star Boulevard KLCC, which has been enchanting patrons since its November launch, and the proud announcement of the expansion to a new location at Colony @ The Met , Mont Kiara, slated to launch in March 2024.Newly Renovated Event Space at Colony @ Star Boulevard KLCCFormerly a bustling coworking space , Colony @ Star Boulevard KLCC has seamlessly transformed into an exclusive event venue. The newly renovated space, characterised by double- storey ceilings, expansive floor-to-ceiling glass panels, and a renowned rooftop garden offering an iconic backdrop of the Petronas Twin Towers, has quickly become a dynamic hub for various events. From corporate meetings to social gatherings and weddings, this space has proven its adaptability since its November unveiling.Thoroughly curated thematic venues within the event space include areas of up to 4000 sq. ft., capable of accommodating up to 250 guests. Unique spaces, such as The Tea Room and The Drawing Room, serve dual purposes, functioning as bridal and groom suites for wedding patrons. This underscores Colony @ Star Boulevard KLCC's commitment to versatility, solidifying its position as the preferred choice for discerning individuals and businesses seeking a premium event space in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.Expansion to Colony @ The Met, Mont KiaraIn response to the escalating demand for innovative coworking and event solutions, Colony proudly extends its footprint with the opening of Colony @ The Met, Mont Kiara. Nestled within The MET Corporate Towers @ KL Metropolis, this strategic expansion aligns seamlessly with the company's vision to provide exceptional coworking experiences in prime locations.Colony @ The Met, Mont Kiara promises a harmonious blend of elegance and functionality. The new location, featuring an Indochine-inspired interior will provide guests with an inspiring workspace designed to foster creativity, collaboration, and productivity. Noteworthy event spaces, such as The Glass Box and The Rooftop Terrace atop it, are poised to be the next big hits for events in Mont Kiara.Timothy Tiah, CEO of Colony, expressed his enthusiasm, saying,"The positive response to our newly renovated event space at Colony @ Star Boulevard KLCC has been remarkable, reinforcing our commitment to providing top-tier hospitality-inspired spaces. This positive momentum reflects our dedication to delivering exceptional coworking and event experiences.”Colony invites the community to explore these dynamic spaces, embracing a future of elevated coworking and event experiences.___________________________________________________________________________About Colony:Colony is one of the largest coworking and flexible office groups in Malaysia with its namesake luxury brand Colony and its mass-market brand Jerry. The group operates 14 locations around Klang Valley and counts clients such as Carsome, Respond and emart24.Known for its commitment to providing premium workspaces, Colony focuses on hospitality and creating an enriching work environment. Beyond flexible offices, Colony is a premier event space provider, offering individuals and businesses alike the tools and spaces needed for both work and events, fostering a thriving community.

