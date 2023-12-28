Satara Spooky Prank Of ‘Ghost In Ladies Toilet’ Lands Four In Police Net

(MENAFN- IANS) Satara, Dec 28 (IANS) The Satara Police have detained three adults and a minor boy for allegedly masterminding and executing a scary 'ghost in ladies toilet' prank that spread horror in the vicinity, an official said here on Thursday.

The diabolic incident took place on December 24, when a 'female ghost' was spied in a public toilet for women in the Lonargully of Ravivarpeth in Maharashtra's Satara.

At least two women, who had gone to the toilet around 10 p.m. that night, saw it before entering the premises, screamed in terror and returned to tell the tale to the people.

They described the ungodly presence as 'clad in a sari, sitting just in the middle of the toilet, with an ashen face, staring from her reddish eyes, face partly covered by the saree pallu, and appearing hideous in the darkness, ghastly enough to scare the hell out of any visitor to the toilet.

It was only the next morning that some adventurous ones 'dared' to go and check on the unwelcome spirit that had spooked the women of the vicinity during the Christmas season, locals said, even as most women started using an alternative toilet block in the neighbouring lane.

Some of the bravehearts cautiously ventured closer to the target, on seeing no movement, they tried to shout, hoping to 'scare the daylights' out of the ghost, but there was still no reaction, so they pelted stones at the spirited figure.

With the manual assault, the alleged 'ghost figure' seemed to collapse and break up, and the saree fell off revealing that it was just a dummy in its true colours, as the locals heaved a sigh of relief at their toilet being finally 'exorcised'.

Meanwhile, as some local and social media networks highlighted the incident, Maharashtra State Commission for Women Chairperson Rupali Chakankar on Tuesday ordered the Satara Police to probe the matter on priority.

“It has come to light that a mischief has been done to create an atmosphere of fear among women by placing a disfigured statue in the women's toilet in Ravivarpeth of Satara town. In this matter, the MSCW has directed the Satara City Police to conduct further investigations immediately,” said Chakankar.

The Satara City Police Station entered the 'ghost toilet' scene and after thorough investigations of over 48 hours, the police finally pounced on four suspects, including a woman and a minor, for the terrorising prank that left many sleepless in the vicinity.

“We have detained the three persons in connection with the incident of placing the grotesque figure in the ladies toilet. The motive behind their action is not clear. We are continuing further investigations,” Satara City Police Station Inspector Mahendra Jagtap told the media.

Though the fear has now subsided among the locals and even became the subject of jokes now, many people have called upon the police to ensure strict punishment for the perpetrators of the crime that could have had disastrous effects, and prevent its recurrence in future.

