Awqaf Ministry To Establish 3 Solar Farms To Cover Mosques' Energy Bills

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs said on Wednesday that it will begin work on establishing more three solar farms as per efforts to cover mosques' energy bills.

Minister of Awqaf Mohammad Khalaileh said on the initiative, expected to start next year, aims to provide sustainable energy solutions and cover the energy bills of the Kingdom's 7,500 mosques, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.



Khalaileh said that the solar farms will be established on endowment lands across the Kingdom.



The minister's remarks came during the opening ceremony of a free medical day in Al Rusaifeh region.



The number of mosques that installed photovoltaic solar energy systems reached 1,864 by the end of 2021, according to the ministry's figures.

According to the statistics, there were 7,275 mosques in Jordan by the end of 2021, indicating that 25.62 per cent of mosques in the Kingdom have installed photovoltaic solar energy systems.

The systems have contributed to reducing electricity consumption in mosques by about 35 per cent, amounting to savings of JD3.334 million, the ministry said.

The move, which will be implemented by the Zakat Fund, is in line with Jordan's commitment to energy transition to adopt environmentally friendly practices and alternative energy sources.

